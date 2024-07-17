Siddhant Kandalkar a.k.a Davin Starq and Mihir Joshi: Crafting Musical Magic with "Vitthal Vari"

In the music world, some collaborations transcend mere composition, delving deep into the traditional and spiritual. Siddhant Kandalkar (stage name Davin Starq) and Mihir Joshi move upwards in their journey with their latest second single on Zee Music called "Vitthal Vari." The song was released under the banner of Zee Music Marathi, proving their passion and commitment towards Marathi culture and faith.

"Vitthal Vari" is not just a song; it is a homage to Lord Vitthal, resonating with the soulful melodies and rich cultural tapestry of Maharashtra. Siddhant Kandalkar and Mihir Joshi, both adept musicians in their own right, envisioned a composition that would pay tribute to the spiritual fervor associated with Pandharpur's Vitthal pilgrimage. The journey began with a deep dive into traditional Marathi folk music and the profound verses of the Bhakti movement, which celebrate the eternal love between devotee and deity. Mihir Joshi's entry into the music world in 2019 marked the beginning of a promising career. With a passion for music that transcends genres, Mihir quickly gained recognition for his unique voice and emotive compositions. His ability to connect with audiences on a personal level has set him apart from his contemporaries, making each performance a memorable experience.

Mihir Joshi's rise in the music industry is a testament to his exceptional talent and hard work. From his debut in 2019 to performing at over 200 live shows and releasing hit tracks with Zee Music, Mihir has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. As he continues to create and perform, there is no doubt that his star will only shine brighter in the years to come.

Siddhant Kandalkar, widely recognised in the music industry by his stage name Davin Starq, is a prominent music producer hailing from Pune, India. Davin Starq's versatility as a producer spans an impressive range of genres. From Folk and Marathi Commercials to Bollywood, Indie, EDM, and Hip Hop, his eclectic musical expertise has garnered widespread acclaim. Notably, he achieved a remarkable feat by securing a spot in the Top 10 of the Indian Film Project's global competition, showcasing his talent on an international stage.

Throughout his career, Siddhant has collaborated with a diverse array of artists, including renowned names such as Adarsh Shinde, Utkarsh Shinde, Alka Y, to name few. His productions have also made their mark on major platforms like Zee Music and Nickelodeon, further solidifying his reputation in the industry. He has worked for more than 800 Clients in music industry. He is also a Founder of music studio called “Sharrix Studios” to serve the best music to clients. With a dynamic portfolio and a growing list of achievements, Siddhant Kandalkar, aka Davin Starq, continues to push boundaries and redefine the musical landscape, one track at a time.

