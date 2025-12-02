Siddhanth Chaturvedi on V. Shantaram biopic: 'Every artist waits for that one story that tests your truth, heart, & hunger'

Mumbai, Dec 2 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has taken his fans by surprise with his iconic look of the legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram. The actor will be seen starring in the biopic on the filmmaker and shall essay the titular role.

On December 2, Sidharth took to his social media account to share a few looks of his as V. Shantaram. The actor’s uncanny resemblance to the legendary filmmaker has made fans hold high hopes, both for the movie and the actor. The actor penned a heartfelt note as he stepped into carrying the responsibility of bringing out the iconic life of the ace filmmaker.

Siddhanth wrote on his social media, “Thank you for all the love and support we’ve been showered with on the poster. It truly means a lot. Couldn’t have been a better time than now to tell and remind us of a story of rebellion and of the glory of Indian cinema that shaped the country. for me it’s beyond words.”

The actor further highlighted how the movie is like a dream role. He stated, “From a boy who dreamt silently in frames, to standing in the shadow of a legend… AnnaSaheb – V. Shantaram. Every artist waits for that one story that tests your truth, your heart, and your hunger. This is mine.” Siddhanth concluded by writing in Marathi, 'हो आता करूया' (Yes, then let's start with the picture)… Picture Start! Recently, the makers of the biopic, “V. Shantaram”, unveiled the first look of Siddhant Chaturvedi as the legendary Indian filmmaker.

In the image shared on social media, Siddhant was seen in a striking period look, dressed in traditional Indian attire with a Nehru cap, standing confidently beside a vintage film camera. The backdrop showed a majestic eagle with outstretched wings against a cloudy sky, giving the scene a grand, cinematic feel.

The caption read, “The Rebel Who Redefined Indian Cinema Is Back Where He Belongs—On the Big Screen.” The historical biopic promises to show the life and cinematic genius of one of India’s most visionary storytellers. The film will put on display his remarkable journey from the silent era to the advent of sound and eventually colour, emerging as one of the most influential auteurs in Indian cinematic history. Siddhant said in a statement that the more he read about V. Shantaram’s journey, the more humbled he felt.

He said, “He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema; he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles. Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor. His life moved me deeply and reminded me of the power of perseverance. It’s a lesson I hope to hold close, both in my work and in every moment of my life.”

Director of the movie, Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, added, “V. Shantaram has been a huge source of inspiration for me as a filmmaker. His courage to experiment and his vision shaped so much of the cinema we know today. Telling his story is an honour, and I hope we do justice to the man behind the legend.

With the first poster, we are sharing a glimpse of that journey, with Siddhant Chaturvedi stepping into a role we always believed he was meant to play.” For the uninitiated, V. Shantaram was born as Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre in 1901, in the city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

His career spanned nearly seven decades, during which he founded two major film studios: Prabhat Film Company in 1929 and Rajkamal Kalamandir in 1942. He had directed the first Marathi-language talkie, “Ayodhyecha Raja”, in 1932. His work includes “Duniya Na Mane” (1937), “Do Aankhen Barah Haath” (1957), “Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje” (1955) and “Navrang” (1959).

He was honoured with India’s highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 1985.

The movie has been written and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, and the project is presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films and Roaring Rivers Productions. Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde are the movie’s producers.

