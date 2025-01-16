Siddharth Anand arrives to meet Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Bhatia-Anand were spotted at Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan receiving treatment after a scuffle with an intruder at his Bandra residence late Wednesday night.

The attack, which occurred at the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra, has shocked both the public and the film industry.

According to the Police, the incident began when an intruder confronted Khan's maid. When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, the intruder escalated the confrontation, leading to a physical scuffle.

During the altercation, Khan sustained injuries and was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Siddharth Anand, who arrived at the hospital, has worked with Saif in the 2005 film Salaam Namaste, 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum and the former is also the producer of the upcoming heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', in which Saif will star alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Meanwhile, a message from Khan's PR team confirmed the incident, referring to it as an attempted burglary.

The message read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said "Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3:00 am by his son Taimur Ali Khan along with their caretaker. He has 6 wounds by sharp objects like knife etc of which 2 wounds are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified. He is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain,Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi,Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas,Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist. The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed"

Following the incident, actress Pooja Bhatt took to her official X handle, urging the Mumbai Police to increase security in the area.

"Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs have never felt so unsafe before," she wrote.

Chef Kunal Kapoor also shared his concern, writing on Instagram, "Stunned to hear about the attack on Saif. Praying for his speedy recovery. #saif #saifalikhan."

Jr NTR, who recently worked with Khan in the film 'Devara Part 1', expressed his shock and sorrow on his official X handle.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health," he wrote.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the matter. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, provided an update on Thursday, confirming that the altercation between Khan and the intruder had left the actor injured, but authorities are continuing their investigation. On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan recently starred in Devara Part 1, a high-octane action thriller that hit theatres in September 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor