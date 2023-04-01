Siddharth Anand finally reacts on Besharam Rang controversy says knew nothing was objectionable in Pathaan

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand says the controversy over Besharam Rang song of Pathaan was just white noise as the team knew that there was nothing objectionable in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

The stylish spy thriller had faced boycott calls over the track prior to its release on January 25, with right wing groups objecting to Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini. Some politicians had also slammed the song for hurting religious sentiments.

We were neither scared nor pumped up. That was all just white noise. We knew that there was nothing objectionable in our movie. We were in Spain and I picked that costume just randomly. But I never imagined all this would happen.

The colour of the outfit looked nice as it was a sunny day, the grass was green and water was blue. That was the logic behind it, Anand said at the News 18 Rising India Summit 2023 on Thursday evening. The filmmaker said he is glad that the audience saw through the brouhaha and made the film a humongous success.

When this happened, we thought that audiences will understand when they watch the movie that our intent was not wrong and what they are seeing on screen is not objectionable. But I can’t blame the audience because they hadn’t seen the movie till then.

I think it is very commendable for the audience to visit theatres in huge numbers and book their tickets in advance. They proved the boycott movement wrong. Also starring John Abraham, Pathaan collected over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.