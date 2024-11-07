Sidharth Malhotra announces his next movie 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Indiaa], November 7 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday announced his new film titled 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest', which is touted to be a folk thriller.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared the announcement video and wrote, "Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team Can't wait for you all to experience 'VVAN - Force of the forrest' on the big screen in 2025. @balajimotionpictures @tvfmotionpictures Coming On Chhath, 2025."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

In the clip, a man is seen walking on the road in the middle of a dense forest.

The project will be made under banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF). It will be released on Chhath 2025.

In the coming months, Sidharth will also be seen in a project with Janhvi Kapoor. However, an official announcement has not been made yet.

He was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor