Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wish "Happy Holi" to fans as newlyweds share vibrant pictures from Haldi ceremony

Bollywood's latest star couple, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot last, on their one-month anniversary, shared Holi wishes for their fans along with posting unseen pictures from their vibrant Haldi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the newlyweds shared a joint post which had a series of Haldi pictures in which the duo was all smiles and dressed in peach-orange outfits. While Kiara looked beautiful in a peach suit set, Sidharth complemented her in an orange kurta. Additionally, Kiara chose floral earrings and bracelets to accessorise her minimal look.

The post was captioned, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours." It will be a special day for the two actors as it will be their first Holi together as a married couple.

Sidharth and Kiara were seen gazing into one other's eyes in the first picture, while in the second, they are posing for the camera as their faces are covered with haldi. Kiara was removing the excess haldi from Sidharth's face in the third image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpeaOwBPh-Y/

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha' and 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan. Sidharth is set to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor