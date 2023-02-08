Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani's wedding invitation card goes viral

Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding pictures are currently surfacing through the internet and the fans just can't keep calm.

The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7.

After their intimate marriage ceremony, Sid and Kiara took to Instagram and dropped their dreamy wedding pictures with their fans.

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," Sidharth captioned the post.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures. The couple managed to keep everything secretive but now a pic of their alleged wedding card is getting viral on the internet.

As per the viral picture, the beige, black and brown-themed colour wedding card features 'SK' i.e., Sidharth and Kiara's initials in the centre with their names written under the monogram.

Below their name, the dates of their wedding festivities are mentioned- 5th to 7th February 2023 along with the marriage destination Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

For D-Day, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra.

The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look by Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor