Sidharth Malhotra sweats it out in scorching summer workout session

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra, known for his dedication to fitness, dropped a picture of himself sweating it out in the scorching summer sun.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the actor gave fans a peek into his workout regimen.

In the picture, the 'Yodha' actor showed off his toned physique wearing a black vest, matching shorts, and shoes.

Sharing a picture of himself doing sled pushes for an intense leg day, he wrote, "Push your limits! #SidFit #GameFace."

Soon after the actor dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comments section expressing their joy.

One user wrote, "Old Siddy is back."

Another user commented, "perfect as always."

"Awesome picture," penned a third user.

His wife, actress Kiara Advani, also showed her approval by liking his Instagram post.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

Kaira, on the other hand, is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer 'Game Changer', a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

Advani is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'WAR 2', which will also feature 'RRR' star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has 'Don 3' lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash and Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Toxic'.

