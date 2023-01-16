Sidharth Malhotra's cute moments with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, check pics

As Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 on Monday, let's look back at some of the cute moments he shared with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in the last few years.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were first spotted together at the residence of Karan Johar. The two favourites of the director are regular visitors at his place as well as Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra's place.

During the initial days of their rumoured courtship, Sidharth and Kiara did not pose together. But now, they often treat their fans with their airport couplefie. They have become the Pap's favourite.

Reportedly Sidharth and Kiara went to vacations together a few times, though the actors never shared their couple pics on social media. In 2021, Sidharth and Kiara went to the Maldives together, as per various reports that surfaced online.

However, Sidharth posted a solo shirtless picture at the backdrop of the sea, whereas Kiara posted her pic in a monokini.

Kiara was also spotted spending time with Sidharth's family.

It's only during the promotions of 'Shershah' that the rumoured couple gave a sneak peek of their romance, terming it strictly for the 'sake of the film.'

On the 'Koffee with Karan' couch, Kiara called Sidharth, 'more than a friend.' But fans were left kept guessing whether it was merely a 'friendship'?

During Kiara's interaction with director Karan Johar at 'Koffee with Karan' last year, when asked about her marriage plans with her 'Shershah' co-star, she replied, "I do see that in my life. But I'm not revealing that on Koffee with Karan today."

The couple recently was recently seen partying in Dubai along with designer Manish Malhotra and director Karan Johar during the New Year celebrations.

According to reports, they are likely to get married this year. But like all other celeb couples, they are too tight-lipped about it.

( With inputs from ANI )

