Sidharth Malhotra’s delayed action thriller ‘Yodha to finally release this December 2023

Makers of the upcoming action thriller ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday announced the new release date of the much—awaited film.Taking to Instagram, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar shared the announcement poster and wrote, “We are all set to land in cinemas on 8th December, 2023.”

Yodha is a story of an airplane hijack where a soldier helps the passenger fight against a terrorist but the damage to the airplane's engine worsens the situation and makes survival difficult.Yodha directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Johar and Shashank Khaitan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 8. Yodha has long been delayed. The first look poster for the movie was shared in November 21. Karan had captioned it, “After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions - Yodha.