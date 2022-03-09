Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu to release on June 10, makers unveil first look

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's Mission Majnu is all set to release on the 10th of June 2022. The announcement was made by the makers as they dropped the first look from the film. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna.

The film was earlier slated to be released in theatres on May 13. The news of the film's new release date was shared by production banner RSVP on its social media handles. "The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India's most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022," the studio posted on Instagram alongside the movie's official poster.The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta of Guilty By Association Media. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.