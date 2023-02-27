Sidharth Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 win was rigged, says Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise on September 2, 2021, came a shocker to all. The actor had participated in Bigg Boss 13 and his bittersweet relationship with Asim Riaz was the talk of the town. Asim, in an interview, said that he already knew about Sidharth’s demise since he came in his dreams.

His friend, Asim Riaz, spoke about the late actor in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. He said that Sidharth Shukla came in his dreams and he had already known about his death.He said, “He came in my dream bro, I swear. I knew it before (it happened). I had a call from one of my cousins, Ruhaan called me up, usne mujhe bola bhai news on karna (He asked me to switch on the news), he didn’t tell me because he knows how emotional and how sensitive I am.” Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of the season. Now, in a new interview, Asim has alleged that Sidharth, who died in 2021, won the show after the makers of Bigg Boss changed the format of the show last minute, and made sure that only Sidharth won.

Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn't want to make me win... they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran... jeetana hai jeetao jisko (The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win, they opened voting in a new way just so Sidharth could win). Come on man, just say you don't want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it.. whatever. But I was like... okay." The video appears to have also caught the attention of Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha, who tweeted, "Some people still don’t understand sher ek hi hai aur ek hi rehta hai (there is only one lion)."