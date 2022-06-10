Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Pune rural police to question Lawrence Bishnoi

A team of two Pune rural police officers has travelled to Delhi to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said to be the mastermind in the murder of Punjabi rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. The purpose of the visit is to obtain leads on the whereabouts of absconding Santosh Jadhav, a member of Bishnoi's gang and one of the accused in Moose Wala murder case, news agency PTI reported.

Jadhav is currently facing four criminal cases, including the murder of a gangster. He had shifted his base to Punjab and Rajasthan. He has also received advanced weapons training. Police arrested Jadhav's accomplice Saurav Mahakal on Wednesday. He is also an accused sharpshooter in the case and is facing five criminal cases. Both Mahakal and Jadhav had joined Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang after they shifted their base to Rajasthan.Three teams of the Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai police are stationed at the Pune rural police headquarters to interrogate Mahakal.