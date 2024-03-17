Sidhu Moosewala Mother Charan Kaur Meets Baby for the First Time (Watch)

Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, recently gave birth to a son via IVF. His father, Moosewala Balkaur Singh, confirmed this news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the love and blessings from fans. He shared that their family is doing well and mentioned that despite Sidhu Moosewala's passing, his legacy lives on.

A video of the newborn is circulating on social media, shared by Jindal Heart IVF, where doctors can be seen handing over the baby to Sidhu Moosewala's father. The joy on his father's face as he holds the newborn in his hands is evident in the video.

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala was Shot Dead

He was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022; a Canada-based gangster, active in Punjab, claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police said was the culmination of an inter-gang rivalry. On 23 June 2022, his first posthumous single, "SYL", was released. Moose Wala's lyrics and themes were often seen as controversial in India, and he was accused of promoting gun culture and his Jatt background, and hurting religious sentiments – as was the case related to Mai Bhago, a revered figure in Sikhism. He had faced legal challenges for his support of gun culture and his inflammatory lyrics.