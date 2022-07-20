Sidhu Moosewala murder accused killed in with Punjab police encounter near Amritsar

In a major police crackdown on Wednesday, one gangster involved in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was reportedly shot dead by Punjab Police on the outskirts of Amritsar close to the India-Pakistan border, while another suspect is holed up inside a farmhouse after over four hours of exchange of fire.Gangsters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, who are key accused in the Moose Wala killing at Mansa, had been hiding in a farmhouse of the village.

The sources said the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police had information that the accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s killing have taken shelter in the village, situated near the India-Pakistan border.Heavy police force of Amritsar rural district, Amritsar commissionerate and Tarn Taran district were deployed.Hundreds of rounds were fired from both the sides.A senior police official at the spot said some policemen also received bullet injuries.Punjabi singer turned Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by six shooters just 4km from his house at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29.

