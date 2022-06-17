Sidhu Moosewala’s 295 enters Billboard Global 200 Chart

Days after the untimely demise of Sidhu Moosewala, one of his foot-tapping songs, '295', has recently made history by entering the Billboard Global 200 Chart. The song was released in the year 2021 and garnered over 198 million views on YouTube itself. The lyrics of the song are in Punjabi and have lines like these -"Dass Putt Tera Head Down Kaston Changa Bhala Hassda Si Maun Kaston Aa (Tell me, son, why your head is bowed down. You used to be so happy then why are you silent, now)"

Regarded as one of the greatest Punjabi artists of his generation, who brought Punjabi artists and singing talent into mainstream music. However, the Canada-based singer was quite active in politics and also faced backlash was promoting gun culture and violence in the youth through his songs. The singer turned politician was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa, where the singer was declared dead upon his arrival. The singer's last rites took place in his native village.

