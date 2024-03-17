Sidhu Moosewala's Mother, Charan Kaur, Gives Birth to Baby Boy (See Pics)

Once again, joy fills the home of Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as his mother Charan Kaur has given birth to a son. Charan Kaur and Balkaur Singh had this baby through IVF. Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, shared this delightful news on social media, spreading happiness among fans and well-wishers.

Balkaur Singh posted on Instagram, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our group. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love." He also added that Legends never Die.

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala was Shot Dead

He was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022; a Canada-based gangster, active in Punjab, claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police said was the culmination of an inter-gang rivalry. On 23 June 2022, his first posthumous single, "SYL", was released. Moose Wala's lyrics and themes were often seen as controversial in India, and he was accused of promoting gun culture and his Jatt background, and hurting religious sentiments – as was the case related to Mai Bhago, a revered figure in Sikhism. He had faced legal challenges for his support of gun culture and his inflammatory lyrics.