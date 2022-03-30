SIDNAAZ will stay with me forever: Shehnaaz Gill on SidNaaz tag

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her grand appearance in Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shape of You opened up about her late friend Sidharth Shukla. Talking about the SIDNAAZ tags which Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans had given to the duo, Shehnaaz said "For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favorite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me, it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

The actress also shared her experience when she got trolled by people for dancing at her manager's engagement party just a few months after Sidharth Shukla's demise, she said "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what."

For the unversed, Shehnaaz met Sidharth in Bigg Boss house the two got closed to each other even carried their friendship outside the house, sadly last year, Sidharth Shukla passed away in September due to heart attack, which was the biggest shock for Shehnaaz Gill.