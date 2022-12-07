Sikandar Kher, Sushmita Sen begin prep for Aarya 3

Digital series Aarya is coming back with another season. The show has Sushmita Sen in the lead and along with Sikander Kher. Recently, Sikanadar was snapped with director Ram Madhvani as they commenced prep for the upcoming and highly anticipated return of a brand new season of the show. The first season was even nominated for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards. Apart from Sushmita Sen and Sikandar Kher, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

Sikandar expressed his excitement and said, “It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on a thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens. The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from critics and viewers alike, with Sushmita Sen helming the show and Sikandar playing a pivotal lead in the front for which he earned several awards earlier this year.‘Aarya’ marked Sushmita Sen’s comeback on-screen and her digital debut.