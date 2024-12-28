Sikandar Teaser Released: Salman Khan Wows Fans with High-Octane Action (Watch Video)

The teaser for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar has been released after a short delay. The teaser shows Khan’s character, Sikandar, entering a room lined with statues of samurai warriors. The statues come to life, and Sikandar faces them using various weapons, including shotguns. The teaser’s music shifts from guitar riffs to rap and ends with bhangra beats.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marks another collaboration between Khan and Nadiadwala following their 2014 hit Kick.

The teaser was originally planned for December 27, on Salman Khan’s 59th birthday. It was postponed as a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Dec. 26. In an official statement, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announced the postponement, stating, “As the nation pays tribute to the Honourable Dr. Manmohan Singh, we have rescheduled the #Sikandar teaser launch at 4:05 p.m. tomorrow. We appreciate your patience and understanding. The teaser will be worth the wait.”

The film, made with an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi, is set for an Eid 2025 release. Fans are eagerly looking forward to what is being described as a high-energy action spectacle.

Salman Khan’s recent projects have had mixed success. His film Tiger 3 performed well financially but faced challenges due to its high production costs. Earlier this year, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed to impress critics and audiences. With Sikandar, Khan hopes to deliver a blockbuster on par with his 2009 hit Wanted.