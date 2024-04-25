'Silence 2' director Aban Bharucha Deohans shares experience working with Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee's latest film 'Silence 2' is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.

Sharing her experience working with them, Aban said, "Working with someone like Manoj Bajpayee or Prachi Desai is wonderful. It's pure joy to work with them because they are extremely professional. They approach their work with a level of professionalism and dedication. Something that is very important is that they understand the importance of collaboration, so they collaborate with other actors and make them feel comfortable."

"Their sense of punctuality, preparation with which they come on set, all that sets a very positive atmosphere for others on the set. There was never a sense of stress or when one feels like 'Oh my god, Manoj has come.' Manoj Bajpayee made everyone so comfortable on set and Prachi is a total darling. I don't think we all have ever laughed so much as we have laughed on the set of Silence 2. We also had a great working experience; we all used to go to Manoj's vanity during lunchtime and we would all eat fabulous food because various actors would get food prepared from home and we would all bring it to Manoj's vanity and eat there. It was a lot of fun, laughter, love, and a lot of mutual respect for each other's work."

'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' is currently streaming on ZEE5.

