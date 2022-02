Simba Nagpal wants to write stories for Ekta Kapoor's shows

Mumbai, Feb 18 Actor Simba Nagpal, who is seen as Rishabh Gujral in 'Naagin 6', wants to give writing a try and he'd like to do so for Ekta Kapoor's shows.

When asked if he'd like to write stories for Ekta Kapoor shows, he immediately answers.

"Of course, I do get ideas and I do try to write them down on paper. But as far as writing is concerned, I haven't thought about it honestly, but yes if I get an opportunity in the future I'd certainly try to do it. Let's see how it goes in the future".

The actor who was recently seen on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', furthermore opens up on his passion towards direction as well.

"I always wanted to be an actor, and I'm taking baby steps towards my dream. My dreams aren't limited to just acting. For me it's not just about acting; it's about filmmaking!"

"I want to explore each and every side of this industry. Lately I've been really interested in directing and I've had the habit of writing as well. I write songs, poems and stories. I'm just in my learning phase right now" he concludes.

