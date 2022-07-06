Simbu returns to Chennai after dad's treatment in US

Chennai, July 6 Actor Silambarasan aka Simbu has returned from the United States and resumed shooting for his films after his dad, director and actor T. Rajendar who was taken to the US for treatment, made a complete recovery.

Sources close to the actor said that only Silambarasan T.R. has returned to Chennai and that other members of his family, including his dad are still in the US.

It all began with actor-producer T. Rajendar suddendly developing chest pain recently. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors treated him.

After complete examination, the director was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the stomach. Rajendar was advised to go for advanced treatment.

As soon as Silambarasan learnt of his dad's condition, he postponed all his professional and personal commitments to ensure that he was fully available for his father's treatment.

As doctors have advised him a long stretch of rest, family members have decided to stay back in the US for a month.

Actor Silambarasan has been handling all the processes pertaining to the treatment of his father and made arrangements for all the amenities required for a month before returning to Chennai.

