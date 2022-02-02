Simi Garewal prays for Sunil Grover's speedy recovery after his heart surgery

Social media has been flooded with prayers from Sunil Grover's fans who are wishing a speedy recovery to the actor-comedian who allegedly underwent heart surgery on Wednesday.

Several reports are doing rounds on the internet claiming that actor-comedian Sunil Grover underwent heart surgery in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday.

Fans of the 44-year-old actor sent heartfelt wishes for him on Twitter.

"This is very shocking.. @WhoSunilGrover get well soon.. you are very precious for us... u still have to achieve a lot.. u still have to make us laugh a lot.. u still have to let us give you our loads and loads of love.. wishing you a speedy recovery," a fan tweeted.

"Shocking. How can a laughing heart get an attack? Praying for his quick & full recovery," wrote another user.

A third fan tweeted, "Wishing him speedy recovery and long life full of success and joy."

"Pray that he gets well soon. He is so talented. May God bless him," tweeted another.

Former actor-writer-producer Simi Garewal also sent prayers for his speedy recovery, on her Twitter handle.

"Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!"

According to the viral reports, Grover is currently recovering in the hospital after he got operated on for a blockage in his heart.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor