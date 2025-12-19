Simi Garewal recalls the time she peered inside the enigma that is Akshaye Khanna

Mumbai, Dec 19 Despite getting a massive amount of love for "Dhurandhar", actor Akshaye Khanna, a known introvert, has decided to stay away from social media and media light, enjoying this time only with himself.

Amidst all the praise being showered upon him, veteran actress Simi Garewal recalled the time she got a chance to peer inside the enigma that is Akshaye Khanna during her chat show "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal".

Talking about the walls he tends to build around people, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor revealed, "I may have become slightly better at making them look a little transparent, but they are still there".

When asked if he is a soulful and vulnerable person, Akshaye replied with a 'yeah'.

"I am very sensitive to people who I consider close to me. Slightest thing there and I am like "Oh God", it hurts me," explained Akshaye.

He added that he is extremely cautious about not hurting other people; however, he sometimes ends up doing it anyway.

Akshaye shared, "I regret it later, and I vow never to do it again, and sometimes you slip up. Since I am so sensitive, I am very cautious about others' sensitivity."

Revealing that he is someone who has no hesitation in saying sorry, the 'Hungama' actor added, "It is such a nice thing, and it's so easy, it's so freeing."

Akshaye further explained that he is not an introvert by choice, and loves to get to know people; it is just something that does not come naturally to him.

"I like meeting people and getting to know people, it is just that I do not have the skills to do it, that's it. There is a big difference between not wanting to and being closed as opposed to not being able to", Akshaye claimed.

Dropping the throwback clip on her IG, Simi captioned it, "He's Akshaye Khanna. A superb actor. He's also an introvert. It was rewarding to break through the walls that surround him in our throwback Rendezvous. A man of few words, he didn’t evade. He let me peer inside the enigma..(sic)."

