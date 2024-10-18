Simon Cowell postpones 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions after Liam Payne's sudden demise

Washington [US], October 18 : Popular TV personality and entrepreneur Simon Cowell has halted auditions for 'Britain's Got Talent' in the wake of Liam Payne's shocking death, reported People.

The TV series is created by Simon Cowell and also features him on the panel of judges.

"Due to the tragic passing of Liam Payne, we have decided to postpone the Britain's Got Talent auditions," an email statement read.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's friends, family and all who loved him," added the statement shared by the spokesperson for production and distribution company Fremantle UK

The shooting for the audition was planned in Blackpool, England, however ticket organiser the Applause Store posted an announcement about the show being postponed on X, "Due to the tragic passing" of the One Direction member on Wednesday, noting that the long-running talent show "decided to postpone today's auditions in Blackpool. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," the company wrote.

Ticket organizer the Applause Store first announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that a planned audition filming in Blackpool, England had been postponed "due to the tragic passing" of the One Direction member on Wednesday, noting that the long-running talent show "decided to postpone today's auditions in Blackpool."

"We are devastated about the very sad news about @LiamPayne. We send our love, strength and condolences to all his loved ones, family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," the Applause Store wrote in another tribute post

Singer Liam Payne, the former 'One Direction' star, has tragically passed away at the age of 31. The singer's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, early this week.

Several celebrities have expressed their grief over his demise. Charlie Puth expressed his condolences on Instagram. "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone...," he wrote in his first Instagram Story.

Puth, 32, also shared a video of the two laughing with each other and added the text "I'm so upset right now, may he rest in peace," reported People.

In an Instagram story, he shared a screenshot of Payne discussing how Puth penned a song dedicated to him. "I am so sorry," Puth wrote in the caption.

After the sudden demise of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, his family issued an emotional statement, saying they were heartbroken.

"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," the family said in a statement to PA Media, the UK and Ireland's national news agency.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," the statement further read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor