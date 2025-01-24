Simran Choudhary, Aditya Rikhari collaborate for romantic track ‘Rehle Mere Kol’

Mumbai, Jan 24 Singers Simran Choudhary and Aditya Rikhari have teamed up for a soulful romantic track titled “Rehle Mere Kol.”

Sung by the duo Simran and Aditya, "Rehle Mere Kol" is brought to life with masterful production by producer Hiten. The track effortlessly blends emotional depth with vibrant energy, creating a timeless anthem for lovebirds and dreamers alike.

Speaking about the song, Simran shared, “Rehle Mere Kol’ feels like a piece of my heart out in the world. It’s that song you listen to when you’re sitting with your thoughts, reliving moments that make you smile and hit you right in the feels.”

She added, “Collaborating with Aditya was such a refreshing experience; he brought in an energy and a raw intensity to the track that was simply unstoppable, and Hiten’s production made it all come together seamlessly. I’m so grateful for all the love my audience has showered on me till now, and I can’t wait for listeners to fall in love with this song just like we did!”

Aditya described the song as a “love letter to music,” capturing both vulnerability and power in its sound.

Reflecting on his experience, he shared, “This song feels like a love letter to music; it’s vulnerable yet powerful. From my first listen, I knew I had to collaborate with Simran on the tune. Her voice has so much life and energy, and I had a blast complimenting it with my own take on the song. I’m grateful to have been part of this journey with such incredible collaborators. Whether you’re in love or just vibing with the emotions of it, ‘Rehle Mere Kol’ will stay with you.”

