Simu Liu does bhangra on 'Jalebi baby' with Tesher

Los Angeles, May 16 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' star Simu Liu was seen doing bhangra on the popular number 'Jalebi baby' with singer Tesher on stage during an award show.

Tesher shared a small clip on Instagram on Monday, where Liu was seen doing the Indian dance form dressed up in a classic black suit. The duo were very well coordinated.

As soon as the two finished dancing, the Hollywood star said: "That's how we celebrate Asian heritage.

"Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase south asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I'm still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY," Tesher wrote.A

The video which was put on Instagram early morning currently has 729,000 views and over 138,000 likes on the platform.

