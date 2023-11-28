Singer Abhijit Bhattacharya Accuses King Khan of Exploiting Others-Find Out Why

Bollywood's King, Shah Rukh Khan, is known for his kind nature. Many Bollywood celebrities have talked about how SRK respects each of his co-stars and treats everyone equally. But renowned singer Abhijit Bhattacharya accused the Jawan actor of using people for his benefit and said he is a thorough professional.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has given his voice to many songs in Shahrukh Khan's films. 'Anjaam', 'Badi Mushkil Hai', 'Yes Boss' and 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun' and 'Main Hoon Na' were few to be named.'Tumhein Jo Maine Dekha' and 'Billu' were the last films in which Abhijeet Bhattacharya lent his voice. In one of his interviews, Abhijeet Bhattacharya has spoken at length about Shah Rukh.

Singer said, there is a big difference between Shahrukh and my personality. He also said that Shahrukh has come forward with his hard work, he is self-made, and he has self-respect and self-confidence. However, Shahrukh Khan is a very commercial person, he uses others and does not let anyone come in the way of his successful path, but calling him anti-national is wrong. Many have made such attempts. Even though he has played a major role in films like 'Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Swades', and 'Asoka' he is a staunch nationalist, Bhattacharya made it clear.\

On the work front, The King of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, has been making waves at the box office with his powerful performances. He has been updating his fans about his upcoming film 'Dunki'.