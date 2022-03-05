Singer Amitanshu Kumar recalls memories of his first live show

Mumbai, March 5 Singer Amitanshu Kumar known for his songs 'Waqt Ki Baatein', 'Kami', 'Deewana You're The One', is excited about his upcoming song 'Safar' that is set to be released in April.

Amitanshu reveals he was in love to sing songs since childhood.

He says: "I grew up listening to Bollywood and popular English songs and always tried to sing along with them. When my parents noticed my inclination towards music they made me learn Hindustani classical music for one and half years.

"Later In college I used to participate in competitions and upload my videos on YouTube, some of the videos got viral which inspired me more towards improving myself and working on different genres of music. I was often appreciated for my performance and later when I got an offer to sing and act in music videos, since then I started pursuing as an artist professionally."

Amitanshu who shifted to Mumbai from Patna, Bihar to pursue a career in showbiz, recalls his first live performance and adds: "I was a bit nervous during my first live show. I debuted performing live here in Mumbai karaoke nights, which started a bit late, I got the vibe that audiences are enjoying my voice and soon they started requesting my songs."

"Luckily I knew the organisers, so things got easier, the crowd was really good and supportive, I sang for four and half hours and it didn't seem that tough as the crowd was cheering me, though the next day I had a really bad throat, but it was a fun and memorable experience. Today I'm happy that I'm releasing my songs," he concludes on a positive note.

