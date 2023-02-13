Singer Ashwani Basoya enthrals all with his vocals on the reprised version of “Ranjha” for the “Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra” wedding

This incredible music artist sang the much-loved couple’s love song about whom currently everyone’s talking about.

It is truly surreal to know when real talents get real admiration and love from people for what they offer them in terms of their work and how they elevate people’s experiences through the same. What is even more amazing to know here is how these talented beings, mainly from the younger brigade, leave no stone unturned in giving their best and making sure to raise the standards for other budding talents as well in their respective industries. We noticed how Ashwani Basoya did exactly that recently when he stunned everyone with his vocals on the reprised version of “Ranjha” for the “Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra” wedding.

Kiara and Sid are the most talked about and happening couple in B-Town, and people and audiences all over the world have been going gaga over the ethereal pictures they shared on their wedding day on 7th January 2023. However, what added to the excitement of the audience was the incredible wedding video they shared on their Instagram.

This video has been garnering all the more love for it not only shows the pure love the couple hold for each other but also is soothing ears and hearts with the love song they created especially for their wedding, rewriting the original version of “Ranjha,” a sad song from their hit 2021 film Shershaah. A happier and reprised version of the song was created for their D-Day, and guess who gave the lead vocals? It was Ashwani Basoya who enthralled all with his euphonic sound.

Ever since people have heard him sing the happier version of the song as their Love song, people have started ardently following the singer even more and continuously praising him for the magic he has created through the same.

Ashwani Basoya, under the music management company Yours Eventfully has been doing exceedingly well in the last few years in the industry, and that is one of the prime reasons that got him the opportunity to sing for this beautiful couple.

Check out #sidkiara love song here, https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoePqigAHTC/ and follow Ashwani on Instagram @ashwanibasoya to know more.

