Singer Bishwajit Ghosh's new songs features Adaa Khan, Ashi Singh, Sonarika Bhadoria

Mumbai, Feb 11 Singer Bishwajit Ghosh, who rose to fame with his debut song 'Sau Fikr' in 2018 which featured actor Shaheer Sheikh and Pooja Chopra, is all set to win hearts with his projects lined up for 2022.

The singer will be playing a different character in each and the fans will be treated with three love stories. Although the names of the songs are still under the wraps, his fans have already started showing interest to know more about the projects.

His next three songs are of different genres which are going to feature actresses Adaa Khan, Ashi Singh and Sonarika Bhadoria.

Talking about his journey as a singer, Bishwajit says, "Every song has a different kind of charm and emotional connection. Be it a melancholic saga or celebrating true love, I think touching the right chords of heartstrings is the most important thing for a singer. This helps me come closer to my fans and stay connected with them. I feel blessed to receive immense love from the audience and this keeps me going."

Each song will be portraying different stories characterised by Bishwajit and the actresses.

The first track will be a love heartbreak song that speaks about the obliged destiny of two souls. Ashi Singh, who is known for playing the lead in 'Yeh Un Dino ki Baat hai', will be seen in the song.

The second track will feature Sonarika Bhadoria who predominantly appears in Hindi television and Telugu films. This song speaks about how very few people can have the patience required for a perfect love story.

Lastly, the song which features Adaa Khan, is all about how the love of souls stays connected, no matter what. Adaa Khan is known for portraying Akashi in Behenein, Amrit in 'Amrit Manthan', Shesha in 'Naagin' and Sitara in 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara'.

In the context of his upcoming projects, he adds, "My upcoming songs are all about different angles of celebrating love and affection. They are going to be one of my biggest hits, I'm sure. The songs are not only my best compositions but also includes renowned actresses who are equally talented and blessed."

