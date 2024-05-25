Singer Daler Mehndi's son Gurdeep to release new EP 'Prince of Pop' on this date, check out tease

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Singer Daler Mehndi's son Gurdeep Mehndi, who is all set to release new EP - 'Prince of Pop', dropped the teaser on Saturday.

The collection features four tracks: 'Inipu', 'Waari,' 'Nasha,' and 'Jaan,' each showcasing Gurdeep's blend of infectious melodies and lyrical depth.

Taking to Instagram, Saregama India announced the release date of Gurdeep's 'Prince of Pop'.

"The Prince of POP - @gurdeepmehndi is hereeeee! EP releasing on 27th May.@yeahproof @realkingricky #Saregama #SaregamaMusic #PrinceOfPop #Inipu #Waari #Nasha #Jaan #Songs #Explore," the caption said.

The teaser for the EP gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from these new songs.

Daler Mehndi has made contribution to the music scene, particularly with his work on the Bhangra genre and his Bollywood songs. He is known for singing tracks such as 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun', 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Na Na Na Re', among others.

Now, he is set to captivate audiences with a melodic fusion.

Gurdeep Mehndi's new EP will be released on May 27.

