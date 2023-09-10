Singer Joe Jonas performs without wedding ring for first time in Las Vegas

Washington [US], September 10 : Singer Joe Jonas, who filed for divorce from his wife, Sophie Turner, recently performed on stage with his brothers, for the very first time without his wedding ring, reported People.

Joe, 33, and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, enjoyed a night together doing what they love most at his second tour stop since the news emerged on Tuesday that he filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner.

As per People, the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums, One Night, the world tour made a stop in Las Vegas on Friday, and the trio performed in front of thousands of fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Joe was notably not wearing his wedding ring during the gig.

Joe greeted Kevin and then Nick with a handshake as the musical siblings took the stage, as shown in fan-captured footage. He was wearing black sequined trousers and a black sleeveless top.

Joe hasn't worn his wedding ring since Wednesday's gig in Phoenix, Arizona, though he did wear it last weekend in Austin, Texas, just hours after news surfaced that he had hired a divorce lawyer.

The brothers' appearance in Phoenix was their first after Joe and Turner's divorce was revealed, and the three shared a beautiful moment onstage before the show began.

In footage posted by fans, the Jonases shared a group hug onstage, and Joe was energetic as he emerged from the embrace and took in the sprawling crowd. Later in the show, Nick gave a nod to his older brother, who was born in Casa Grande, Arizona, before the family settled in New Jersey.

"It is so good to be back in the birthplace of my favourite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas," Nick said as the crowd erupted in cheers, reported People.

Joe was photographed in Sherman Oaks, California, just hours before taking the stage on Wednesday, with his two children, Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old named D in court records. Joe went out to eat with his children, whom he shares with Turner, in his first public appearance since filing for divorce.

According to People, he carried Willa in his arms while a woman held his second daughter. He was photographed joking around with his kids, making funny faces and playing with his food as they enjoyed a pancake breakfast. He was not wearing his wedding ring at the time.

Joe and ‘Game of Thrones’ broke the silence on their separation after several days of speculation that was going around about their breakup.

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,'" the statement said.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Tuesday's divorce filing claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," according to documents obtained by People.

