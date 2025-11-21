Singer Jubin Nautiyal calls on MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 : Singer Jubin Nautiyal on Friday met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

CM Yadav took to X and shared a picture with Jubin from the meeting.

"Today, playback singer Shri @JubinNautiyal Ji paid a courtesy visit in Bhopal," he posted.

आज भोपाल में पार्श्वगायक श्री @JubinNautiyal जी ने सौजन्य भेंट की। pic.twitter.com/FV52Cxc0Qd— Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 21, 2025

Earlier in the morning, Jubin made a spiritual trip to Mahakaleshwar Temple, where he took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers.

In visuals from inside the temple, Jubin could be seen soaking in the devotional energy as he joined others to witness the Bhasma Aarti.

Offering his prayers to the deity, the singer also took part in the chanting of the mantras as he appeared immersed entirely in spirituality.

One of the most significant spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva, Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes), is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

