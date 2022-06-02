Singer KK died of cardiac arrest says autopsy report, funeral in Mumbai today

Krishnakumar Kunnath (53), popularly known as KK, performed in what turned out to be his last concert, died soon after finishing the concert after complaining of uneasiness.



On the one hand, his death has caused a stir, while on the other hand, allegations have been leveled against Nazrul Mancha for poor crowd management. However, the autopsy report concluded that KK died of a heart attack. KK's death was recorded by police as an unnatural death. In autopsy, however, the cause became clear. His body was brought to Mumbai on Wednesday night. Funeral will be held at Andheri on Thursday afternoon.

Police said KK returned to the hotel on Tuesday after the singing program. CCTV footage of the hotel where he was staying will also be examined. KK had programs in two colleges in Kolkata. Hundreds of fans were enthralled by KK after he performed at the Nazrul Mancha. Even after arriving at the hotel from there, he took photos and selfies with some of the fans. KK then collapsed on the stairs at the hotel. Doctors pronounced KK dead while he was rushed to a hospital. KK was injured when he collapsed on the left side of his head and on the side of his lips.