Singer Papon joins hands with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis, says "I'm really excited"

London [UK], June 2 : Singer Angarag Papon has embarked on a new musical journey by joining hands with Grammy-nominated audio engineer Darren Heelis, and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London.

Papon's passion for music has brought him to the vibrant city of London, where he is currently mixing and mastering his latest album.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer provided a glimpse into his current project by sharing a candid picture alongside Darren Heelis.

The duo can be seen sitting in the Pierce Room Studio and posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Back in London to mix with my friend Darren Heelis after a very long time! Lots of surprises coming your way! Stay tuned!! " His words have left fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming collaboration and speculating about the surprises that await them."

Papon shared his excitement about the upcoming collaboration, stating, "I'm really excited to be working with the talented Darren Heelis on the two new albums. It has been an amazing experience collaborating with him, and we have created something truly special. These songs hold a special meaning for me, and I can't wait to share them with all my fans. Each track is a blend of emotions and beautiful melodies that will take listeners on a wonderful musical journey. Stay tuned!"

A few days ago, Papon was hospitalised due to health issues and after recovering he also penned a gratitude note for all the blessings.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Barfi' singer dropped a picture from the flight.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don't worry "DAAL KHICHADI" from home is travelling with me!"

He sang in several other languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. Films including 'Madras Cafe', 'Barfi', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and others.

