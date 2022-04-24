Singer Sunitha loses her cool on fake news about her pregnancy

Singer Sunitha Upadrasta tied the knot with digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni in Hyderabad last year . The wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.Recently, she posted a picture holding a mango and that caused rumours of the singer expecting a child with her hubby. She recently took to social media and rubbished all such reports. Taking to Instagram, Sunitha wrote, “My god.. people are crazy... I posted a picture today with my first mango crop and the news spreads like this,” she posted on Instagram.

The vocalist also dropped another still of herself holding raw mango. She further added, “Stop assuming things and spreading rumors… Dhandam ra Nayana.” It turns out it was a still of her first mango crop. Sunitha went on to become popular with her very first song "Ee Velalo Neevu", which is a romantic song from the film Gulabi. Some of her most famous songs include Naa Paata Theta Telugu Paata, Maaghamasam, and Naa Peru Cheppukondi, among others. At the age of 19, she married Kiran Kumar Goparaju, a media professional. After a couple of years of marriage, the couple was separated for some unknown reasons and later decided to get divorced from each other. In January 2021, Sunitha married businessman Rama Krishna Veerapaneni

