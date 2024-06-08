Singer Vishal Dadlani Supports CIFS Woman Constable After Kangana Ranaut Slap Incident, Offers Her Job

A video of CISF personnel slapping newly elected MP and actor Kangana Ranaut became headlines. Kangana also confirmed about this incident and shared a video saying that she is okay. Following the incident CISF personnel women was suspended with immediate effect. After which Singer Vishal Dadlani came in support of suspended women and said that he will give her job.

Singer posted a Instagram Story and said, “I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan.”

The CISF constable involved in the incident was Kulwinder Kaur. Following the incident, Hindustan Times reported that she was promptly detained and later suspended after Kangana Ranaut filed a complaint with CISF officials upon her arrival at the Indira Gandhi airport.

Singer-composer #VishalDadlani offered to help the CISF constable who allegedly slapped actor-turned politician #KanganaRanaut at the Chandigarh airport on June 6. Vishal shared a note on his Instagram story and expressed his support to the CISF constable.#LokmatTimes#CISFpic.twitter.com/tS2FDEhG1O — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 8, 2024

Vishal posted new Instagram Stories after news of Kaur's suspension came out. In one post, he questioned, "For those supporting Dungana, what would you do if she had made a similar comment about your mother being available for 100 Rupees?" In another post, he expressed, "If Ms. Kaur is relieved of her duties, please connect her with me, and I will ensure she finds suitable employment."