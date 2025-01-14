'Sirf Tum': Ganesh Acharya announces his next; Deets Inside

Mumbai, Jan 14 Ace choreographer, director, and actor, Ganesh Acharya has announced his next project. He will be a part of the forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Sirf Tum".

Sharing the announcement on his official Instagram account, Ganesh Acharya wrote in the caption, "Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy pongal on this auspicious day I’m Presenting “Sirf Tum, Love Has No Reason” A Unique Love Story, written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani, who is known for his super-hit directorial Baaghi, Gopi Kishan, Bhai and Krishna. This timeless love-story will go on floors this April in Sydney, Australia. Produced by Vidhi Acharya and V2S Production."

The announcement poster for "Sirf Tum" includes a poignant sketch of a boy and a girl facing one another. As they softly smile at each other, both of them can be seen holding a blue pen while their hands meet in the middle. The boy can be seen dressed in a hoodie with faint handwritten text overlaid on his figure. Meanwhile, the girl is also surrounded by a similar text. She has her hair tied back in a loose bun. Touted to be a unique love saga, the film will explore the theme of love without a reason.

Bankrolled by Vidhi Acharya under the banner of V2S Production, the drama will be presented by Ganesh Acharya. Soundarya Acharya is on board the team as the executive producer. Additionally, the makers also thanked producer Boney Kapoor for his contributions in the announcement.

Along with directing the film, Deepak Shivdasani has also provided the story for the drama. Deepak Shivdasani is credited for his work in projects including "Baaghi," "Gopi Kishan," "Bhai," and "Krishna", to name a few. "Sirf Tum" is expected to go on floors in the first week of April 2025 in Sydney and Australia. Meanwhile, the cast of the movie has been kept under wraps for now.

