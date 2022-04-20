Sisters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor celebrate mother Babita's birthday with vintage pictures

Sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's birthday posts for their mother Babita prove that beauty runs in their genes.

Wishing her mother on the occasion of her birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a throwback image of the yesteryear actor.

The black and white photograph shows Babita enacting a graceful pose.

"Happy birthday Mothership..My Maa #No beauty like Mamma's," Kareena captioned the post.

On the other hand, Karisma shared her childhood picture with her mother. In the image, Babita is seen holding little Karisma in her arms.

For the caption, she chose to put up the lyrics of Babita's famous birthday song 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye' from her film 'Farz'.

"Tum jiyo hazaro saal, ye meri hai aarzoo.. that's what we wish for everyday...The OG birthday song 'Happy birthday to the original Sunita' our Mama Circa - Farz 1967," Karisma wrote.

Karisma and Kareena's posts have attracted several likes and comments from netizens who couldn't help but emphasise the family's good genes.

"Looks exactly like karisma!!!...gorgeous," a social media user commented.

"You all are so beautiful," another one wrote.

"Kareena and Karisma have undoubtedly inherited their mother's elegant looks," a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, Babita was recently spotted with her husband and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony.

( With inputs from ANI )

