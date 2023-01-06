'Sita Ramam' art director Sunil Babu passes away, Dulquer Salmaan expresses grief

'Sita Ramam' art director Sunil Babu passed away on Thursday. To express grief on this loss, actor Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer dropped a picture of the late art director along with an emotional note.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can't come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnD2gFOJuUf/

Reportedly, the 50-year-old art director suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

Sunil and Dulquer worked in hit films like 'Bangalore Days' and 'Sita Ramam'.

As soon as the actor posted this news, the fans and industry friends of the director dropped in their comments.

Further extending the condolence to the director's family.

Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi shared a picture of himself and Sunil.

He wrote, "This is really heartbreaking and hard to digest! Can't believe he's no longer with us now. This shows, again, how life can be unfair and unpredictable. Rest in peace, #SunilBabu sir. The world will miss you."

https://twitter.com/hanurpudi/status/1611208055819206657?

One of the fans wrote, "Rest in peace sir. you have contributed so much to such wonderful movies that I have seen, thank you so much for bringing those movies to life by giving your artistic perspective Sir."

Sunil Babu began his career as an assistant to art director Sabu Cyril. He has worked for films like, 'Thupakki', 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Maharshi', 'Oopiri', 'Ghajini', 'Premam', 'Chota Mumbai', and others.

He also worked in Hindi films such as 'Singh Is King', 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Paa', 'Special 26', and others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor