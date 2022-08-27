'Sita Ramam' pumps up Mrunal Thakur's social media following to 5.3 mn

Chennai, Aug 27 The fan base of actress Mrunal Thakur, whose performance in the critically-acclaimed romantic period drama 'Sita Ramam' has come in for praise, seems to have grown considerably if one is to go by what sources say.

Sources say that after the massive success of 'Sita Ramam', which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal's fan base has increased by leaps and bounds.

A source says that the follower base of the actress on social media has shot up from 4.6 million to 5.3 million in less than a month.

The actor, who has earned appreciation from not just the southern film industry but also from her fans in other parts, is floored by the affection shown by her fans, who are leaving no stone unturned on social media to express their love for her.

Mrunal says, "Each and every gesture makes me (feel) so special that it is hard to explain. My social media and DMs are filled with such updates. I wish I could tag them all or share all their work. I am so grateful for the love that I am being shown and the way people have accepted me is heartwarming."

'Sita Ramam', a period music romantic drama, was released on August 5 and it continues to do strong business at the box-office. The film emerged as a critical and commercial success, grossing over Rs 75 crore at the box office.

