‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Aamir Khan’s Film Earns Rs 88.69 Crore in Week 1, Targets Rs 100 Crore in Second Weekend

Aamir Khan’s comeback film Sitare Zameen Par continues its winning streak at the box office, completing its first week on a high note. Released on June 20, the emotional drama also starring Genelia Deshmukh opened with an impressive Rs 10.7 crore on Day 1. The film struck a chord with family audiences and picked up momentum over the weekend, earning Rs27.25 crore on Sunday alone — the film’s highest single-day collection so far. By Thursday, which marked the end of its first week, Sitare Zameen Par had collected Rs 6.29 crore, bringing its total first-week earnings to a commendable Rs 88.69 crore.

The film’s success can be attributed to its emotional depth, strong performances, and wide family appeal. Audiences have praised Aamir Khan’s sensitive portrayal and the film’s heartfelt narrative, which focuses on inclusivity and education. Directed with a relatable touch, the movie has resonated particularly well with parents and children, becoming a popular family outing. The positive word-of-mouth has helped sustain its momentum through weekdays, even as new releases enter the fray. Given the film’s steady hold at the box office, trade analysts expect Sitare Zameen Par to comfortably cross the Rs100 crore mark by the end of its second weekend.

In terms of competition, Sitare Zameen Par has held its ground against regional hits like Dhanush’s Kuber and even international releases. Despite multiple films vying for audience attention, Aamir Khan’s stardom and the film’s emotional connect have given it an edge. The film's wide release across India in both multiplexes and single screens has further amplified its reach. Moreover, a strong marketing campaign and family-friendly certification have enabled it to perform well in both urban and semi-urban markets. With such a solid start, the film is being viewed as one of the top-performing Bollywood releases of the year so far.

If the current pace continues, Sitare Zameen Par could emerge as a massive commercial success, reinforcing Aamir Khan’s reputation for delivering socially conscious yet commercially viable films. The next few days will be crucial in determining the film’s lifetime run, especially with more releases lined up in July. However, with schools reopening and families winding down summer vacations, the film is likely to continue attracting crowds. As it enters its second weekend, all eyes are on whether it can maintain the same momentum and join the Rs 150 crore club in the coming weeks.