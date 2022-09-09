SJ Suryah joins the cast of director Shankar's 'RC15'

Chennai, Sep 9 One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, S. J. Suryah, has joined the unit of ace director Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan, tentatively titled #RC15.

On Friday, the makers of the film welcomed the actor onboard their unit. "Versatile actor S. J. Suryah joins our stellar cast!," the tweet read. They also put out a poster that said: "S. J. Suryah on floors to floor you."

Actor Ram Charan too welcomed S. J. Suryah on board their unit. He tweeted: "Welcome onboard #RC15 S J Suryah sir!"

The untitled film, which is being tentatively referred to by some as RC15 and some others by SVC50, features Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Actors Jayaram, Anjali, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra too are a part of this big budget film, which is being made in multiple languages. S.S. Thaman is scoring the music for this film, which has Tirru cranking the camera.

It may be recalled that director Shankar is now shooting RC15 simultaneously with his long pending, 'Indian 2', featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor