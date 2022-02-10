SLB's 'Dholida' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' sets the tone for Garba season

Mumbai, Feb 10 Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shared a glimpse of his new composition 'Dholida' from his upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt.

'Dholida', a celebratory Garba number from the film will see Gangubai dancing to the tunes of dhol, making it the festive anthem of the year.

Bhansali's music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar capture the true essence of Garba. The foot tapping number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

With this beautiful track, Bhansali has really got the whole of India dancing to his beats all over again.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on February 25.

