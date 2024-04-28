Watch: ‘Sleepless’ Gauahar Khan Shares ‘Story of Every New Mom’ on Video

Mumbai, April 28: Actress Gauahar Khan has shared a rib-tickling video discussing the experience of every new mother .Gauahar took to Instagram and shared a reel. In the video, the sleepy actress is seen lying down on the couch while the nanny takes her baby away.

The actress humorously mouths the dialogue: “Jis din meri neend poori hogayi na mainai duniya badal deni hai (The day I have a complete sleep, I will change the world).” “Story of every #newmom !! #ifeelyou. Drop a yawn in comments if you are also sleepless as me,” Gauahar wrote in the caption.

Gauahar’s video received a like from Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is also preparing to enter parenthood soon. Last year, in May, Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, announced the arrival of their first child, a boy named Zeehan.

