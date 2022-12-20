Slipper hurled at Kannada actor Darshan for his sexist remark

A slipper was hurled at Kannada actor Darshan in Karnataka’s Hosapete on Sunday evening while he was promoting his upcoming film "Kranti". More details are yet to emerge about the person who threw the slipper at Kannada star while he was addressing his fans. His recent comment during an interaction - tagged widely as misogynistic - had sparked huge anger.

The viral video, police were seen around the actor immediately after the slipper hit him. Although, the actor tried to calm the crowd down, according to news reports, he immediately left the premises with police protection. Darshan was in Hosapete for the release of a song from his upcoming film Kranti, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 26 January. The Kranti actor has been under fire for his recent comments on ‘luck goddess’ during his other promotional event for the film Kranti, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The comments angered many who called out his views misogynistic towards women.