Smita Bansal talks about cut-throat competition in television

Mumbai, Sep 20 Actress Smita Bansal candidly shared her thoughts on the evolving landscape of the television industry. Highlighting the fierce competition that defines today's entertainment scene, she pointed that social media followers is also one of the significant challenge.

In a podcast with actor Aman Gandhi, titled ‘Set Pe Charcha’, Smita talked about asking for work in the industry.

Aman asked her: “Kya in 26 saal me aisa koi time aaya tha jab kaam nahi tha?”

Smita replied: “I don’t think there is any harm in asking for work. There are so many actors, and new actors are coming everyday, so jaruri nahi ki producer ko yaad rahe ki aap exist karte ho. My breaks have been of my choices. There was a time in between when I wanted to work and I had no work. I think that was after ‘Balika Vadhu’.”

In ‘Balika Vadhu’, Smita essayed the role of Sumitra.

“Saat saal sirf Balika Vadhu kiya, to main baki kisi producer ki list me nahi thi. For seven years I was cut off and then when I wanted to do something, I had messaged people,” she said.

Aman further asked: “Kitna difficult tha tab shows crack karna aur kitna difficult hai aaj shows crack karna?”

Smita continued saying, “the difficulty level is same but now the amount of people is huge. And the competition that way is more.”

“Agar tum mana kar dete ho to tumse kam pe kaam karne waale chaar khade hain. The other biggest problem is the social media. Instagram followers bataega ki mai kya kar sakti hu kya nahi. So we have to be active on social media now. We have to change with time,” she added.

On the work front, Smita is known for projects like-- 'Challenge', 'Tulsi', 'Itihaas', 'Amanat', 'Cincinnati Bubblaboo', 'Kora Kagaz', 'Aashirwad'.

She had essayed the role of Nivedita in one of the longest running family drama 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'. The show which aired on StarPlus was created by Ekta Kapoor, and starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in the lead roles.

Smita also portrayed the lead role in 'Sarhadein', which revolved around the similarities between the people living in two countries. The show starred Aamir Bashir, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Govind Namdev, and Vaquar Shaikh.

She was seen as Shruti in the 2002 show 'Kohi Apna Sa'. It also starred Manasi Salvi, and Narayani Shastri.

Smita has been a part of TV operas like 'Sanjivani', 'Piya Ka Ghar', 'Ye Meri Life Hai', 'Twinkle Beauty Parlour Lajpat Nagar', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', ' Viraasat', 'Paani Puri', 'Balika Vadhu', 'Tum Aise Hi Rehna', 'Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost', 'Jaana Na Dil Se Door', 'Nazar', 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', and 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!'.

The 47-year-old also participated in 'Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4', and 'Nach Baliye 5'.

She is currently seen in 'Bhagya Lakshmi'. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the show stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead. It airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor