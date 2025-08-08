Smriti Irani Becomes Highest Paid TV Actress, This Is How Much Actress Charge for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Actress turned politician Smriti Irani returned to entertainment industry after long break, with her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Just in one week of the comeback show has ranked on Trp charts. As per the reports Smriti Irani has became one of the highest paid Tv actress after Rupali Ganguli and Hina Khan. She charges Rs 14 Lakhs for one episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. While talking to media handle Smriti Irani confirmed about these rumours and said this amount is justified.

Smriti told to CNN-News18 that high pay is justified for professionals who consistently perform well. This also sets a standard, suggesting that if someone can deliver results in terms of historical impact, statistics, and revenue, they deserve appropriate compensation. She added that not everyone realizes they can negotiate their employment contracts.

She further added, "I’m a part of a union, so the first thing I do is actually have my union number registered. We all are part of a larger organisation and flow of work. For one person to stand up and say listen, not only pay parity, I beat the boys and the girls and how much I make that is a lot of hard work". The actress believes a true star has the ability to elevate those around them. She feels she possesses this quality, capable of fostering stardom in her colleagues. Smriti added that a central character, like Tulsi, allows co-stars, such as Amar Upadhyay, to build their own recognition. She questions whether one can be a catalyst, enabling other actors to increase their marketability. She believes she has achieved this through her work, allowing co-stars to feel they are part of something significant.

The reboot version stars both Smriti and Amar in the lead, along with Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Ankit Bhatia and Prachi Singh in key roles.